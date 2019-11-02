New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $94,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

