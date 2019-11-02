New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.71 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LivePerson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LivePerson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 720,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $575,240. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

LivePerson stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.13 and a beta of 1.03. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.