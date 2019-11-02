New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock valued at $917,575 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of MLI opened at $31.38 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

