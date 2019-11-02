New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

