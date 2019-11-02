New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 62.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 219.0% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 87.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.