Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,844,343,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,840,730,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $286.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.37. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.54.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.