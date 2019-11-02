Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

NEOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 156,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

