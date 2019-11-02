NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,818,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 928,065 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.10.

The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $797,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.