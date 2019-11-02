NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoPhotonics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,087. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPTN. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

