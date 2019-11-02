NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,782. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $422,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $589,340.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

