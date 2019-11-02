NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $37.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Sunday, September 22nd.

In other NCR news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 998.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.72. 1,108,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,243. NCR has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

