Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $4.94. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 90,531 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.47.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

