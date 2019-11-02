Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Releases Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NHTC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.97. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.