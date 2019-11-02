National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.74-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. National Retail Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.29.

NYSE:NNN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 1,037,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,264. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

