National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $527,115. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

