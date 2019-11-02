National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $674.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

