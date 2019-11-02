National Bank Financial Raises Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Price Target to $58.00

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,956,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,284,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 486,109 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

