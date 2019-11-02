National Bank Financial Boosts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$21.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.20.

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,623. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. Altagas has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.1900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total transaction of C$764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at C$36,251.52.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

