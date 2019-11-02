NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSTG. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $815.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $37,127.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $610,121.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,878 shares of company stock worth $3,107,098 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

