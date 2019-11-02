NAGA (NGC) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1,716.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.35 or 0.05624355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014894 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045919 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

