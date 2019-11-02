MyWish Hits One Day Trading Volume of $231.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. MyWish has a market cap of $96,177.00 and $231.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01433087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00120282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

