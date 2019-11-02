MXC Capital Ltd (LON:MXCP) Insider Sells £276,861.84 in Stock

MXC Capital Ltd (LON:MXCP) insider Ian Smith sold 238,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52), for a total value of £276,861.84 ($361,769.03).

MXCP opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 million and a P/E ratio of -23.54. MXC Capital Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.19.

