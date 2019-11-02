Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 60 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cigna were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

