Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 681,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

