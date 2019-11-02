Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 2,860 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.15% of Ducommun worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $5,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 174.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,324 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 27.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 65,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,826. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,841.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.