Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 1,290 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after buying an additional 620,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after buying an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after buying an additional 256,912 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 320,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,725. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

