MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €255.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €234.00 ($272.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €253.00 ($294.19) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €223.75 ($260.17).

ETR:MTX opened at €238.50 ($277.33) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 12-month high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €240.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €221.41.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

