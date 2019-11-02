MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

NYSE:MSGN opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $168.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $17,063,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 454,190 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 97.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.