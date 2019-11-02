MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 4,401,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

