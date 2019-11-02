Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Mplx stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Mplx has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Mplx’s payout ratio is 116.59%.

In other Mplx news, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

