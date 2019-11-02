Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 501729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.17).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.