Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $204.36

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and traded as low as $198.00. Morguard shares last traded at $200.01, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard from C$200.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$204.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$6.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$301.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Morguard Corp will post 12.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

