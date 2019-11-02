Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97.

