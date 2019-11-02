Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $935.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

