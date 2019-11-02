Morgan Stanley Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $45.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAKE. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.42.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 743,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,634. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.