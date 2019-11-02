Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,569 Shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.57% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

