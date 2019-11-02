Morgan Stanley Acquires 90,421 Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 1,249.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.85% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

EMFM opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

