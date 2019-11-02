Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $111.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $111.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00629448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009839 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,170,335,377 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

