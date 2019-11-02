Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Moog updated its FY20 guidance to $5.35-5.75 EPS.

NYSE:MOG.A traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 154,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moog has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

