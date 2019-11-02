Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $257.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $223.74 and last traded at $221.13, with a volume of 5603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.69.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.91.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

