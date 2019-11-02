Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Montage Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

MR opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $161.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.79. Montage Resources has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $20.55.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

