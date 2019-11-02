Monolith 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,307.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last week, Monolith has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $10.71 million and $4,307.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.74 or 0.05728922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003085 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014904 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

