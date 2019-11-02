Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 267,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,472. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $338,088. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,343,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,605,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,426,000 after buying an additional 306,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 46,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 1,510,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

