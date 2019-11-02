MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,418. The stock has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.77. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

