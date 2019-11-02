Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

