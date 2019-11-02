Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,607. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,546 shares of company stock worth $721,542 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

