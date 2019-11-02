Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MNTA opened at $15.74 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,546 shares of company stock valued at $721,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,365,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.