Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MFON stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.79.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Mobivity had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 423.58%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Akin bought 3,082,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,959,599.36. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

