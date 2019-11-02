Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

NASDAQ MOBL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,814,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 70.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 816,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 9.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.