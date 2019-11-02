Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Issues Earnings Results

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MOBL stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 6,905,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,830. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOBL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291 in the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

